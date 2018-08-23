PepsiCo’s (PEP) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $112.24 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after buying an additional 1,937,620 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after buying an additional 1,882,971 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,430,000 after buying an additional 1,504,144 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

