PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Trimmed by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

