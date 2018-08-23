People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dover by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,239. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

