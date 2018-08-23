People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $130,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 110.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

