Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,967,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $215,158,000 after purchasing an additional 947,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,874,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.