Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

