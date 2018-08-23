Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $111.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.