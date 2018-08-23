Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.