pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Sells $799,184.00 in Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $799,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $807,500.00.

NASDAQ PDVW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,032. pdvWireless Inc has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.80.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 517.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. equities analysts predict that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in pdvWireless by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,937 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,739 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in pdvWireless by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDVW shares. BidaskClub raised pdvWireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. pdvWireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

