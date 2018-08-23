Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $428,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.