Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 265,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,329 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. M Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.