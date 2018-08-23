Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

PE stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%. research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares in the company, valued at $20,078,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

