Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

OTCMKTS PARNF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal ? U.S., Production Animal ? Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

