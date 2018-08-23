Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
OTCMKTS PARNF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Diversification
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.