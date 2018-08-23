PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (PKSGY) vs. VONOVIA SE/ADR (VONOY) Financial Review

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS: VONOY) and VONOVIA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and VONOVIA SE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PARKSON RETAIL/ADR $692.23 million 0.61 -$20.12 million N/A N/A VONOVIA SE/ADR $2.70 billion 9.07 $2.72 billion $2.86 8.83

VONOVIA SE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PARKSON RETAIL/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VONOVIA SE/ADR has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VONOVIA SE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PARKSON RETAIL/ADR does not pay a dividend. VONOVIA SE/ADR pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and VONOVIA SE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PARKSON RETAIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A VONOVIA SE/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and VONOVIA SE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PARKSON RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A VONOVIA SE/ADR 100.80% 16.80% 7.24%

Summary

VONOVIA SE/ADR beats PARKSON RETAIL/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 52 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the Peoples Republic of China. The company also provides consultancy and management, food and beverage management, and property management services. Parkson Retail Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

VONOVIA SE/ADR Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

