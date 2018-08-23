Paramount Group (PGRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $191.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,034,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,157,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 785,662 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

