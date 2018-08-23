Paramount Group (PGRE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paramount Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6397864011888 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PGRE stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

