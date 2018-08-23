Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 483,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 134,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $16.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.