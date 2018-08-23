P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.7% of P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,570. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

