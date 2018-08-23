Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $5,794.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00074012 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000651 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 111,274,440 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.