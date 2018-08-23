Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $145,000 Position in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.