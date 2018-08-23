Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,727 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,292,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

