Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

OC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,137. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 500,388 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply