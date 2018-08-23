Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

OC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,137. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 500,388 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

