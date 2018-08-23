Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OVID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

OVID opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

