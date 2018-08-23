Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $444,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $249,661,000 after purchasing an additional 234,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

MCD stock opened at $160.55 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.