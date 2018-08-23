Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.35. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

