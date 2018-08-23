Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

OTCBB OTTW opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

