Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Corporacion America Airports in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of CAAP opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth $942,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 10.8% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,979 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth $13,680,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 324,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

