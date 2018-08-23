Ooma (OOMA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ooma traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $73,298.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,722.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $611,155. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

