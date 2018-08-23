OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $715.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $715.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.05 million to $726.60 million. OneMain posted sales of $601.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.82 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 166,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,888. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

