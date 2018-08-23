On Deck Capital (ONDK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ONDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.51.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other On Deck Capital news, CEO Noah Breslow purchased 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson purchased 5,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 186,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 1,461,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in On Deck Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

