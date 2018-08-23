OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,270,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.38 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.