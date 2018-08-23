OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

