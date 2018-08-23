OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 125,300 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 409.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $4,959,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

