Old Republic International Co. (ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller Sells 9,879 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 668,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 345,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

