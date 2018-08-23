Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other news, Director Joseph Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $51,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,853.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,246 shares of company stock valued at $77,104 and have sold 82,781 shares valued at $2,868,958. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

