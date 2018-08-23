Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

