NWF Group (NWF) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of NWF Group from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 195 ($2.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.34) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.39).

In other news, insider Richard Anthony Whiting sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34), for a total value of £42,168.69 ($53,903.48). Also, insider Christopher James Belsham purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £6,779.50 ($8,666.11).

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and distribution business that delivers feed, food, and fuel in the United Kingdom. The company's Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feed and other agricultural products. Its Food segment is involved in warehousing and distributing ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.