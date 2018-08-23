NVIDIA (NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.48

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.48 and last traded at $267.16, with a volume of 729135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.