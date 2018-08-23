NVE (NVEC) vs. LDK Solar (LDKYQ) Critical Contrast

NVE (OTCMKTS: LDKYQ) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 49.58% 16.90% 16.70% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LDK Solar does not pay a dividend. NVE pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $29.86 million 19.26 $13.91 million $2.91 40.84 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVE and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NVE beats LDK Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

