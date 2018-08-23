Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Given News Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Global High Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7822985822929 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

JGH remained flat at $$15.94 on Thursday. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,856. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

