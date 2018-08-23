NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of NutriSystem worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRI opened at $40.55 on Thursday. NutriSystem Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

