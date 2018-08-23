Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 126.21% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $64.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.
