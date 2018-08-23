Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 126.21% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

In related news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $2,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,460.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,901,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,699 shares of company stock worth $26,997,410. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

