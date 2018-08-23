Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post sales of $641.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $642.65 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $550.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. 13,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,758 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

