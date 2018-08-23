Novocure (NVCR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Novocure stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 3.10. Novocure has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,612,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $949,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,255 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 270.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

