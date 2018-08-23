Novavax (NVAX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 2,970,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,460,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 388.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

