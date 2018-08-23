Northrop Grumman (NOC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.8308553726919 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NOC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.24. The stock had a trading volume of 984,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,221. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $264.36 and a one year high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.16.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

