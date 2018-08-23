Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,850 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $154,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $232,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE:RY opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

