Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 265.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 513.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

