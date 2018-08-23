Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.23 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Msci by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Msci by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $173.14 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

