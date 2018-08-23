Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.08 Million Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 235.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,627.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

M opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,386.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.